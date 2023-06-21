NWT launches online evacuation registration portal 

An evacuation registration portal has launched in the NWT, which will give residents a chance to pre-register before an evacuation and request assistance during an evacuation.

The territorial government said the portal was built in response to community governments and former evacuees asking for the process to register for an evacuation to be streamlined.

Prior to the portal, evacuation registration was done through a “paper process,” the GNWT said.

Now, the portal will be available as an online form that people can fill out on their phones for themselves and their households.

People who aren’t able to add themselves can be added by other people assisting with the evacuation, such as community governments.

The portal, which should be filled out if you need to evacuate or need to be prepared to evacuate in the event of an emergency or disaster, collects your address and contact information, emergency contact information, and the names of people living in your home.

Not only will the portal help residents and communities, it will also allow the NWT’s emergency management organization to help multiple communities at once.

Using data from the portal, emergency management staff will be able to give evacuation centres a better idea of how many evacuees are coming and what they need.