Cyclist killed in collision on Dempster Highway near Tsiigehtchic

A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle near kilometre 184 on the Dempster Highway on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened north of Tsiigehtchic.

In a Facebook post, Inuvik Boot Lake MLA Diane Archie shared that a section of the Dempster Highway where the accident happened has been closed by the RCMP and will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

“The Mackenzie River Ferry is operational to Tsiigehtchic but is not operational to Inuvik at this time,” Archie wrote. “I will share more information as it becomes available.”

RCMP have been approached for comment.