Alcohol disguised as bottled water seized in Fort Good Hope

Fort Good Hope RCMP seized ten 1.5 litre water bottles which had been refilled with alcohol this week as the packages entered the community.

On June 22, police said they received information that alcohol was illegally entering the charter community via Canada Post.

They seized five 1.5 litre bottles of alcohol disguised as water and arrested one Fort Good Hope man as a result. The man was released later that same day.

A day later, on June 23, RCMP found two more packages with alcohol in water bottles at the airport, which were addressed to the same man who had been arrested 24 hours earlier.

The man was arrested for a second time after he picked up his packages. Police seized the second shipment of another five 1.5 litre bottles of alcohol.

RCMP said the street value of the alcohol could be as high as $5,000 – or $500 per bottle.

Fort Good Hope has liquor restriction regulations which limit the amount of alcohol one person can have in their possession in a seven day period.

Police encouraged anyone with tips about the illegal sale of alcohol in the NWT to contact their local detachment or contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.