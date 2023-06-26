In pictures: Sǫǫ̀mba K’è Multicultural Festival

The 2023 edition of Yellowknife’s Sǫǫ̀mba K’è Multicultural Festival featured more than 15 cultures through interactive booths, performances and a fashion show.

Cultural representatives from Cameroon to Pakistan, Zimbabwe to India and Burkina Faso to Mexico took part. Booths in Somba K’e Park offered free food samples, information about a range of cultures and, at some booths, demonstrations of cultural games or traditions.

“It’s an opportunity to welcome newcomers to my Dene homeland and to create meaningful cross-cultural exchanges,” Dettah resident Stacey Drygeese Sundberg said in a press release issued ahead of the event by organizers the Multicultural Community of Yellowknife, Diversity NWT and Nunavut, and the NWT Literacy Council.

“We get to share in the fact that we get to enjoy this place all together.”

Explore some of our photos from the day here.

Contact improvisors perform at the 2023 Multicultural Festival. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

A Mongolian dancer. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

Audience members learn to jig from the Tree of Peace Jiggers. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

Dancers from the Filipino community. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

The Aboriginal Sports Circle demonstrates traditional games. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

A singer from Mexico. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

A performer in Haitian dress. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

The festival audience. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

A pagan performer. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

A drum dance with the Dene drummers. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

An audience member dances to Zimbabwean musician Munya Mataruse. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

A performer in the fashion show. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio