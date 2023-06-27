21-year-old passes away in Hay River tow rope tragedy, RCMP say

A 21-year-old man has passed away after being struck by a tow rope while working to free a vehicle from sand, police in Hay River said.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP said officers had been alerted to the incident shortly after 1am that morning.

“The initial investigation determined that a vehicle had become stuck in the sand on the beach front,” police stated, referring to a section of beach on Great Slave Lake near Hay River.

“A second vehicle was attempting to tow this vehicle out when the tow rope unexpectedly disconnected and struck the 21-year-old man, causing his death.”

The deceased person was not publicly identified by police.

RCMP said there was “no indication of any criminality” and officers were assisting the NWT coroner’s office with their investigation, a standard practice following a fatality of this kind.