The 11-foot horticultural muskox that has made Yellowknife home is expected to make its summer comeback in early July, the city says.

The floral installation, a gift from Quebec in 2018 after appearing at a Canada 150 exhibition in Gatineau, spends time being spruced up at an Arctic Farmer greenhouse ahead of each summer.

Elon Muskox in the summer of 2019. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

While summer this year arrived with a bang in May, the muskox still needed time for some final touches.

“The city’s parks staff aim to have Elon Muskox back in place by early July,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The muskox’s name, Elon Muskox, was chosen in a contest won by an entrant from Florida.

Elon Musk himself has since become a polarizing figure through a series of political and business leaps, the latest being his attempt to reinvent Twitter.

However, in November last year, the city said it had no plan to change the muskox’s moniker.