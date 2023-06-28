Kids given opportunity to hassle mayor

Yellowknife’s mayor will hold a lunch gathering for the city’s youth outside City Hall in mid-July.

Rebecca Alty said the lunch date would be “an opportunity to get together and share more” with residents aged five and older who, she said, routinely send emails and letters with “questions, suggestions and plenty of drawings of possible community buildings or spaces.”

It is not clear whether children at the gathering will be able to submit proposals for the 50/50 lot or formally petition council regarding the withdrawal of surface water lines. It should be noted, though, that parents are also welcome.

The event runs from 12pm till 1pm on Wednesday, July 19 in Somba K’e Park.

“Whether they have questions about what city council does or suggestions on ways to improve our community, I look forward to chatting more with young residents,” Alty was quoted as saying in a news release.

In an early lesson for children on the realities of city budgeting, you need to bring your own lunch.

If it rains, the city says the event will move indoors to council chambers.