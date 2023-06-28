‘Impactful storms’ could hit Tłı̨chǫ, brush Yellowknife

Storms bringing large hailstones and gusts of up to 80 km/h could develop in the vicinity of Yellowknife and the Tłı̨chǫ communities on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Environment and Climate Change Canada said there was a “chance of impactful thunderstorms” in the region.

Yellowknife is on the southern edge of the area in which forecasters believe storms could develop, but all four Tłı̨chǫ communities sit squarely within an area of “moderate weather threat.”

“Primary threats are large hail, strong wind gusts, and locally heavy rain,” the federal department tweeted.

A more detailed forecast is provided in the online thunderstorm outlook from ECCC’s storm prediction centres.

That outlook reports “unsettled conditions” across much of the territory but notes that if any storms emerge, they will “generally be pulse-like in nature.”