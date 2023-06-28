Yellowknife RCMP ask for help to identify two shooting suspects

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for help identifying two of three men alleged to have fled the scene after a woman was shot Bigelow Crescent on June 17.

Police said last week the woman was receiving care at Stanton Territorial Hospital after being seriously injured from gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, police provided an update saying she is expected to recover.

At the time of the shooting, RCMP were told three men had been seen leaving the area after shots were heard. Officers are still trying to identify two of the suspects.

“RCMP is asking anyone who lives in the area of Bigelow Crescent and Williams Avenue who may have surveillance camera, doorbell camera or dash cam footage from June 17 between 10pm and midnight to call investigators,” police asked in a news release, while encouraging anyone who recognized the men on the night of the shooting to contact them.

Yellowknife RCMP can be reached at 867-669-1111.