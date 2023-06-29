Wekweètì residents told ‘prepare to evacuate’ over wildfires

Wekweètì’s 140 residents are being told to “prepare to evacuate at short notice” after recent lightning strikes caused three wildfires in the surrounding area.

An alert was issued by the NWT government, in conjunction with community leadership, just after 9am on Thursday. Storms rolling through the Tłı̨chǫ region on Wednesday triggered a series of wildfires in their wake.

“Residents of Wekweeti are advised to be prepared to evacuate on short notice due to a wildfire in the area,” the alert read.

“If you haven’t already done so, please register directly with your senior administrative officer.”

So far, a full evacuation order has not been issued.

Residents reported the nearest fire to the community appeared to have died down somewhat overnight, though most wildfires tend to recede at night and can experience a resurgence in the following day’s heat.

In a message on Facebook, Chief Adeline Judas-Football said no evacuation would take place while the territory’s Department of Environment and Climate Change performed an assessment of the fires.

She said residents should be “on standby.”

The only way to carry out an evacuation of Wekweètì in summer is by air.

Late on Wednesday evening, the NWT’s wildfire agency said new fires ZF007, ZF008 and ZF009 were “clustered around the community.”

ZF009, on an island two kilometres from Wekweètì, was too intense to be fought on the ground and was instead being attacked from the air by tankers, a territorial wildfire information officer stated by email.

“Two tanker groups are working on the fire to limit the spread to the community, including two helicopters with another on the way tonight. Tomorrow morning sprinkler kits, gear and additional bombers will be dispatched, as well as additional crews,” the officer wrote.

ZF007 is located across Snare Lake from Wekweètì, while ZF008 is on the lake’s western tip.