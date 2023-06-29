NWT residents will be able to vote online this fall

Northwest Territories residents who can’t vote on polling day this fall will be able to cast their territorial election ballot online instead.

Nineteen MLAs will be elected on October 3 this year.

The election will also mark the introduction of online voting rules that Elections NWT says are “the first of their kind in the country,” designed to help residents who “face physical or logistical issues” getting to a polling station.

Most voting is still expected to take place in person with paper ballots, either on polling day or through advance polls and similar opportunities.

The detail of exactly how online voting will work is not yet available, but legislation passed in 2021 cleared the way for web-based voting to take place.

Elections NWT says it has since consulted a range of experts in online voting to develop its approach, including guidelines and technical standards.

Registration for absentee voting will become available on August 21, Elections NWT stated in a news release.