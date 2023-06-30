Driver leaves scene of downtown YK accident, RCMP say

Police say they are working to identify a driver who left the scene of a traffic accident that closed Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue on Friday lunchtime.

The city’s main street was closed in both directions near the Nova hotel after an apparent collision between a truck and a car.

As of 12:15pm, RCMP and municipal enforcement vehicles were diverting traffic and the road was closed between the Niven Drive exit and the Salvation Army.

“RCMP are investigating the two-vehicle collision that occurred today. At this time, there have been some minor injuries reported,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl Matt Halstead by email. Vehicles involved in an apparent collision on Franklin Avenue. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Damage to one vehicle involved. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

“The driver and passengers of one of the vehicles remained on scene while the other driver did not,” Halstead wrote.

“Our officers are working to identify and locate that person at this time. A quick-thinking bystander was able to snap a picture of the driver before they left the scene.”

Police said more information would be provided if it becomes available.