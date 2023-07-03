Nogha Enterprises, NTPC fined over worker deaths

The NWT Power Corporation has been ordered to pay $200,000 over the death of a man struck by ice at its Jackfish plant in March 2021.

Days after that Territorial Court ruling in late June, Nogha Enterprises was separately fined $100,000 over the drowning of a man who was killed when the sidewall of a water-filled gravel pit collapsed on December 8, 2020, sending his excavator into the pit.

The two fines were documented in news releases from the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission, which filed the original charges.

WSCC said the power corporation had pleaded guilty to one Safety Act offence over an incident on March 5, 2021, in which 39-year-old Michael Chinna was injured when a buildup of ice near an overhead door at the Yellowknife plant fell and struck him. He later died of his injuries.

In a plea agreement, 10 other charges were withdrawn.

Nogha Enterprises pleaded guilty to two Safety Act offences regarding the death of 58-year-old Claude Fontaine, and seven other charges were withdrawn. WSCC said Nogha will also spend two years on probation, including “a requirement to develop and implement a safety program for operators of powered mobile equipment.”

Each fine will be paid into a workers’ protection fund.