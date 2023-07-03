Wekweètì wildfire is under control, GNWT says

The NWT’s wildfire agency says a fire that triggered an evacuation of Wekweètì last week is now under control.

Residents were taken to Yellowknife by air on June 29 after a series of lightning-triggered wildfires, the nearest around two kilometres from homes in the community.

On Monday, the territorial government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change said the nearest wildfire, ZF009, “has been called under control as of today.”

The fire remains two kilometres from the community, the department stated on Facebook, and has not grown for the past three days. Weekend rain helped.

The department said air tankers had worked to keep the fire from the community and control lines, scraped clear of vegetation, had been established east of Wekweètì to reduce the likelihood that the fire would spread.

Sprinklers will remain in place as a precaution, the department added.

Two other nearby fires, ZF007 and ZF008, are being monitored and are not currently considered a threat.

There was no immediate update on whether, and how, the return of residents to Wekweètì will proceed. The community has around 140 inhabitants.