Can you help Old Airport Road look new again?

The City of Yellowknife wants artists to submit designs for new banners to be strung along one of the city’s busiest streets.

Old Airport Road will be decorated with street pole banners around eight feet in height, similar to those that currently exist in downtown Yellowknife.

In a press release on Tuesday, the city said artists have until August 4 to submit a draft concept. City Hall said it aims to “accommodate up to 10 unique designs.”

If your design is chosen, you’ll get $750 in return and the city will expect a final version by August 31.

“Artists may submit more than one design, but that doesn’t guarantee all designs submitted will be selected,” the city stated.

The application form states submissions are welcome from “artists who draw, photographers, and any other artists working in two-dimensional mediums.”

You can download the form here, which includes a range of other guidelines to follow.