For the first time, NWT athletes attend karate nationals

Five Northwest Territories athletes are in Quebec to compete at Karate Canada’s national championships – the NWT’s debut at this level, their coach said.

Coach and NWT Karate Association president Calvin Pittet has arrived in the city of Laval alongside two sets of brothers – Vincent and Victor Lumacad, and Matthew and Luke Bui – plus Saad Arshad. The five will compete at nationals from Friday until Sunday.

They are being assisted by Ontario-based coach George Usher, whose presence ensures the territory’s team meets the coaching certification standards required for entry.

“The catalyst was that we had two competitors go to the Canada Winter Games in February,” said Pittet, referring to Vincent Lumacad and Matthew Bui.

“They had a great, positive experience there and then brought that back to their club. And then we have three more competitors that were interested in competing.

“That opened the door and sparked that interest in getting out to compete.”

All five are members of Yellowknife Wado Karate Club.

Karate Canada is live-streaming the event and the NWT athletes’ competition times are being posted to the Yellowknife club’s Facebook group. Some relatives are understood to have made the trip, and Pittet thanked the team’s parents for their support.

Pittet hopes he can learn from the experience as a coach – he’s working on his own certification – and is keen for the athletes to “have fun, make friends and come back again with a positive experience to share.”

“The athletes are very excited,” he added, noting that some have experience at major events as part of other NWT sports teams, even if this is a first for karate in the territory.

“They’re there to compete,” Pittet said, “but off the mat they’re making friends and having an overall positive experience.”