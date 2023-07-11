RCMP arrest man over Fort Liard ‘critical incident’

RCMP say a man has been arrested without incident after a “critical incident” said to involve a gun on Tuesday morning.

In an initial news release, police had said officers were responding to a report of an “incident involving a firearm” in the Dehcho community.

An hour later, shortly after 10am, police said an arrest had been made.

No further information was provided, but RCMP said residents were no longer being asked to avoid the Mountain View Trail and Valley Main area of the hamlet.

People may “see additional police resources throughout the day while the investigation continues,” RCMP added.