Transport truck hit by bullet near Boundary Creek

RCMP have launched an investigation after a transport truck driver was nearly hit by a rifle bullet on Highway 3 earlier this week.

The driver said he was near Boundary Creek, on the highway between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀, “when a bullet came through the passenger window … and struck the back wall of the sleeper cab,” RCMP stated in a Wednesday news release.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday.

“Officers were able to confirm that the truck had been struck by a bullet fired from a rifle. Despite the potentially deadly consequences, the driver was not injured,” RCMP stated.

So far, police have not reported any arrest in connection with the incident.

“Firearms should never be fired in the direction of roadways or buildings,” RCMP warned.

“Be aware that anything in the area of your target may be hit, so consider what would happen if you were to miss – before you pull the trigger.

“If you cannot 100-percent ensure your firing zone is safe, do not fire.”

RCMP asked anyone with information about Monday’s incident to call the Behchokǫ̀ detachment at 867-392-1111 or leave a tip online.