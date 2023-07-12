Win a Folk on the Rocks 2023 VIP pass

Want to upgrade your Folk on the Rocks experience in 2023? Listen to Cabin Radio on Friday, July 14 and win yourself a VIP weekend at the NWT’s biggest music festival.

We have one VIP ticket to give away – don’t worry, you can wave at your spouse from behind the fence while you snack on canapés.

Folk’s VIP tickets, called Owl Passes by the festival’s organizers, have a face value of $450.

According to the festival’s website, this ticket will get you access to hospitality areas, 10 free drinks, free meals, and entry to a barbecue where you can meet the performers. It’s valid all weekend, from Friday’s Warm the Rocks onward.

How to win

To win the ticket, all you have to do is listen to Mornings at the Cabin – Cabin Radio’s live morning show – between 7am and 9am on Friday. You can listen on our website or get the Cabin Radio app from your app store (it’s free).

When you hear a track by Folk 2023 headliners Broken Social Scene, message OWL PLEASE to Cabin Radio via Facebook, Instagram or email. You must also include your name and phone number.

We could play the track at any time between 7am and 9am, so listen closely throughout the show!

We’ll draw the winner at random and call you before 10am MT on Friday, so make sure you’re near your phone. You must be free to collect the ticket from our Yellowknife studios before 5pm on Friday.

Cabin Radio employees and volunteers and their direct family members can’t enter. If you do, your entry will be ceremonially printed out and burned (we’ll buy carbon offsets).

Good luck and whether or not you’re a winner, have an amazing Folk festival weekend.