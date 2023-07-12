Man charged after reportedly pointing rifle at woman in Fort Liard

Charges have now been laid against a man arrested in Fort Liard following a police operation on Tuesday morning.

In an update provided by email on Wednesday, police said the man – who was not publicly named – is accused of pointing a rifle at a woman and making threats to her.

Police said the woman called RCMP shortly before 3am after managing to escape the home.

“A number of residences were evacuated and others were asked to shelter in place while specialized officers responded to this incident,” police stated.

A police dog unit, crisis negotiation team and emergency response officers were called in.

“The man was asked to exit the residence by negotiators and he surrendered himself without incident,” RCMP stated.

According to police, the man faces a range of charges associated with misuse of firearms and uttering threats.

“The Northwest Territories RCMP would like to thank the community of Fort Liard for their cooperation and assistance in resolving this incident safely,” Wednesday’s statement concluded.