Yellowknife ticket wins $250,000 in Lotto Extra draw

A ticket sold in Yellowknife won $250,000 in Wednesday’s Lotto Extra draw according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s website.

The prize breakdown for the July 12, 2023 draw states Yellowknife’s name next to the sole winner of the top prize for matching all seven Extra digits.

The winning digits were 4038801.

No further information was immediately available. While the ticket was sold in Yellowknife, it could feasibly have been bought by a non-NWT resident while travelling.

Winners of Extra prizes have one year from the draw date to claim before the ticket expires.