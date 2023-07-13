Expect a smoky drive on Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀

A wildfire burning around 20 km from Highway 3 is causing smoky driving conditions between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀, the GNWT said. Short-notice road closures are possible.

The fire, ZF015, has been burning since late June and has so far consumed around 6,000 hectares.

ZF015 is around two kilometres from Awry Lake, north of Highway 3 and well away from any communities.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure told drivers to “be prepared for delays or sudden road closures.”

The territory’s wildfire agency said the fire was “highly visible” from the road and may be seen from both Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ at times.

“Crews are working on protecting transmission lines and limiting growth on the south side of the fire towards the highway,” the agency stated. “Plans are under way to protect values along the highway. Tanker action has so far been ineffective.”

As of 5:30pm on Thursday, Highway 3 remained open.

Across the territory, the Department of Environment and Climate Change stated, hot and dry conditions are being paired with strong winds, leading to very active fires.

“Residents in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Tulita, Fort Resolution and Fort Smith can expect ash and smoke going into the weekend,” the department stated.

Meanwhile, a Wednesday wildfire on the Frame Lake Trail has now been attributed to children playing with matches.