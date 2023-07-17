Driver at five times the legal limit arrested in Fort Simpson

Police in the NWT warned impaired driving is still a “significant issue” after 21 reports were received over the weekend and five people charged.

Those reports included one driver in Fort Simpson whose blood alcohol content, when tested, was five times the legal limit, RCMP stated on Monday.

“This level of blood alcohol has the potential for serious health outcomes and the man was taken to the Fort Simpson medical clinic for assessment,” police stated.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was tested after a resident complained that his vehicle had struck an unoccupied vehicle on Sunday afternoon, RCMP said.

He will appear in court later this year.

Meanwhile, in Fort Liard, detachment commander Cpl Kevin Devoe said officers had noticed an “upward trend of impaired driving complaints and charges” in the community.

RCMP are planning extra patrols as a response.

Elsewhere in a summary of weekend police reports, RCMP said a man in Behchokǫ̀ was struck repeatedly by a woman wielding a baseball bat. The man was treated at the community’s medical clinic. The woman will appear in court at a later date.

Inuvik RCMP are investigating an incident in which two people were sprayed with bear spray in the early hours of Saturday morning.