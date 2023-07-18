Police investigating Behchokǫ̀ suspicious death

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ say they are investigating a suspicious death reported on Tuesday morning.

Few details were available in a police news release issued shortly before 9am. The identity of the person involved has not been made public.

RCMP said residents “may see an increased police presence in the community throughout the day,” including a team from the NWT major crime unit, forensics officers and others.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Behchokǫ̀ detachment at 867-392-1111 or leave a tip online.