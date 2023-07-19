Avens reaches deal with union, averting threat of strike

Yellowknife seniors’ care and housing group Avens has reached a new collective agreement with the Union of Northern Workers, heading off a possible strike this summer.

Unionized workers had given the UNW a strike mandate in an April vote. On Monday, however, workers ratified a fresh deal that had been agreed on July 12.

“The agreement includes economic increases and new provisions for unpaid education leave and quarantine leave, as well as a letter of understanding on contracting-out of bargaining unit work,” the union’s bargaining team stated on its website. Cabin Radio has not seen the full terms of the agreement.

The deal will last until the end of March 2025.

By email, Avens president and chief executive Daryl Dolynny said negotiations had been collaborative with “open communication and mutual understanding.”

“With newly added benefits in education leave, quarantine leave and parental leave, and increases to our already successful northern travel allowance, these changes will definitely enhance our work environment and overall job satisfaction,” Dolynny wrote.

“We appreciate and respect our employees’ contribution to our success in seniors care and wellness. Together, we will continue to deliver quality services for seniors, where they can age well, and are connected to a safe and caring community for life.”

Avens is in the middle of constructing the new Avens Pavilion facility, a 102-unit seniors’ housing complex slated to open at some point this year.