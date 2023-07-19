RCMP say Behchokǫ̀ death is now a homicide investigation

Police in Behchokǫ̀ say the suspicious death reported in the community on Tuesday is now being investigated as a homicide.

In a short update on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said a 28-year-old man was the victim. The person’s identity was not made public. So far, no arrests have been made.

According to police, the man was found unresponsive next to a road in Behchokǫ̀ at around 7am on Tuesday. So far, little detail has been made public about what might have happened to him.

“Members of the major crime unit are continuing the investigation. Residents of Behchokǫ̀ may continue to see an increased police presence in the community throughout the coming days,” RCMP stated, renewing a call for anyone with information to come forward.