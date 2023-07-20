RCMP arrest 15-year-old in connection with Behchokǫ̀ homicide

RCMP investigating a homicide in Behchokǫ̀ say they arrested a 15-year-old male in relation to the case on Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, police said the youth remains in custody and charges are pending.

Police earlier reported they had found an unresponsive 28-year-old man in a grassy area next to a road in the Tłı̨chǫ community on Tuesday morning. His identity has not been made public.

Police said a preliminary investigation into the death supports that the man was the victim of a homicide.

RCMP continue to urge anyone with information on the case to come forward.