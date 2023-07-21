New dates set for NWT Association of Communities AGM

The NWT Association of Communities has set new dates for its annual general meeting as it makes a third attempt to host the event in Hay River.

Plans to hold the 2022 AGM in the town were scrapped when a flood devastated parts of the community, then a scheduled June 2023 meeting was postponed after a nearby wildfire and subsequent evacuation.

The association, which brings together leaders from all NWT communities, will now try again early in 2024.

On Thursday, the association said its AGM is now scheduled for February 29 to March 2, 2024 – again, in Hay River.

“We will be sending further information as we get closer to the AGM,” the association stated.