Hay River RCMP ask for help finding missing woman

Hay River RCMP are asking for help locating a 23-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

In a news release, police said Haily Egotak was last seen in Hay River on Monday and has not been in contact with her friends or family.

Police said Egoak had expressed a desire to leave the town and hitchhike to Yellowknife or Edmonton, and they want to confirm her well-being.

Egotak is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Egotak’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.