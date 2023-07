Hay River RCMP say a 23-year-old woman reported missing on Friday has been safely located.

In a news release, police had said the woman was last seen in the town on Monday and had not been in contact with her friends or family.

The woman was also said to have expressed a desire to leave the town and hitchhike to Yellowknife or Edmonton. Officers said they wanted to confirm her well-being.

In a short update on Friday evening, RCMP said the woman “was located and is safe.”