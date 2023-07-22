People between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ ordered to evacuate

People located between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ are being told evacuate due to a wildfire in the area.

An emergency phone alert issued Friday night said anyone on Highway 3 between kilometres 276 and 290 should immediately head to either community for safety.

The NWT government warned earlier Friday that people with homes or cabins in the area should “be on alert and ready to leave on short notice.”

NWT Fire said the highway remains open but that could change as heavy smoke affects visibility.

The wildfire agency said sprinklers have been set up on all structures on the affected stretch of the highway.

The agency said the fire – named ZF015 – is likely to reach Highway 3 overnight.

“The Incident Management Team continues to action the fire on the ground and in the air at every opportunity to protect structures and prevent growth towards Behchoko,” said NWT Fire.

On Saturday, the agency said, favourable winds from the south are forecast to slow the fire’s growth.

The fire was caused by lightning and was approximately 27,598 hectares when it was last mapped.