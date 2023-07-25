Fire breaches control lines near Behchokǫ̀

The NWT’s wildfire agency says a fire set by crews to create a break between a wildfire and Behchokǫ̀ has breached control lines and is burning 12 kilometres east of the community.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, NWT Fire said the latest fire could grow further toward the community but, conversely, that new fire is expected to slow the growth of the main wildfire.

The wildfire agency said an incident management team is assessing and addressing the risks created by the fire breaching lines west of the Stagg River.

The territorial government previously reported a fire burned past control lines during an ignition operation in Sambaa K’e in June, destroying a home in the community.

Dry and windy conditions on Tuesday are expected to increase fire behaviour.

Wildlife information officer Frank McKay said strong southeasterly winds, gusting up to 50 km/h, will affect the main wildfire – ZF015 – as though blowing oxygen into a campfire.

“The wind will be pushing the fire probably westward if it’s got some fuel to burn in its path,” he said.

The lightning-caused wildfire has burned more than 63,000 hectares so far. It is currently less than two kilometres north of Highway 3 at its closest point, 22 kilometres east of Behchokǫ̀ and 45 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, McKay said.

Highway 3 has been intermittently closed. While it was open between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife on Tuesday morning, the Department of Infrastructure announced the road was closed between kilometres 246 to 334 – the full stretch between the two communities – shortly after 1:30pm.

Conditions could “change quickly with little to no warning,” the department stated.

Wildfire damage is also suspected to be the cause of a power outage in both Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

Crews remove debris to protect structures from a wildfire burning near Behchokǫ̀. Photo: GNWT

The wildfire agency has said six crews are working to manage the wildfire along with a structure protection specialist, four helicopters and air tankers. Their work has included ignition operations and maintaining sprinklers on structures at risk along Highway 3.

McKay said on Tuesday crews were focused on setting up sprinklers in the northeast part of Behchokǫ̀’s perimeter, continuing to protect homes and cabins along Highway 3, and building containment lines near and around the Russell Lake area, to the north of the community.

He said crews are also developing a plan to burn off vegetation in the hope of preventing the fire from spreading to priority areas, and using gel that acts as a membrane to protect structures at risk from fire or falling embers.

The focus is “structures and values-at-risk protection rather than direct action on the fire,” he said. “We’re building some containment lines and planning some ignitions, weather permitting.”

NWT Fire said current visibility has made completing air tanker drops unsafe.

Through the intergovernmental Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, McKay said, more personnel are expected from Alaska and New Brunswick to help.

What he called an “unprecedented” wildfire season in the territory has strained resources. So far, 152 wildfires have burned more than 1.1 million hectares across the NWT and five communities have had to evacuate.

How RCMP will protect Behchokǫ̀

Residents of Behchokǫ̀, where more than 2,000 people are estimated to live, were told to evacuate on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Tłı̨chǫ Government stated in a post on social media that approximately 850 people had been safely evacuated from the community, including around 150 by bus. It asked evacuees to register at the Yellowknife multiplex, where an evacuation centre has been set up, regardless of where they are staying.

NWT RCMP spokesperson Cpl Matt Halstead said detachment members are patrolling the community and responding to calls for service as needed.

He said a mobile command post, which he described as a large truck with office space and computer and phone ports, had been expected to arrive in Edzo but had to return to Yellowknife due to the highway closure. That mobile command post could eventually provide a base of operations for RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ during the wildfire.

Access to a boat in Behchokǫ̀ will allow officers to access Rae and Edzo in the event of a road closure, Halstead added.

“The detachment will maintain operations in the community as long as it is safe for the officers to do so,” he wrote in an email.

In a statement posted to social media on Monday night, Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty said the safety of Behchokǫ̀ residents is the top priority.

“Please check on your loved ones, and stay calm,” the statement read.

“Being prepared and taking care of each other are Tłı̨chǫ values that we will keep us strong through these uncertain times.”

People with homes and cabins along a stretch of Highway 3 between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife were previously told to leave and head to either community on Friday.

Other wildfires burning in the area include two lightning-caused fires more than 275 km northwest of Behchokǫ̀ and three fires burning between 30 and 365 km north of the community. NWT Fire said those wildfires are being monitored and are not currently threatening cabins or other infrastructure.