YK power returns but staff scramble to solve Behchokǫ̀ outage

The NWT Power Corporation is working to restore power in Behchokǫ̀ after an outage believed to have been caused by a nearby wildfire.

Yellowknife also suffered an outage from the same incident shortly after 1:30pm on Tuesday. Power was said to have been restored in the city as of 2:45pm.

The power corporation said it had lost transmission from the Snare hydro system, north of Behchokǫ̀, and that a wildfire is suspected to be the cause.

With various fires still burning in the area, it’s anyone’s guess how long the power corp might have to wait before the transmission link itself can be re-established. But in the meantime, even getting extra resources to Behchokǫ̀ could be a struggle.

Highway 3, the only road link between the communities, closed on Tuesday afternoon over the threat of the nearby fire.

“Efforts are under way to get staff to the Frank Channel plant to enable power restoration in Behchokǫ̀,” the power corporation stated on Twitter. Whether any staff had remained in the community or backup would have to come from Yellowknife or elsewhere was not immediately clear.

Transmission lines carry power a lengthy distance from the Snare system to Yellowknife, and those lines can fall prey to the actions of wildlife or the development of wildfires.

“Initial indications are that the fires near Behchokǫ̀ have interrupted electricity transmission from Snare,” the power corporation earlier tweeted. “Further investigation is necessary to confirm. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.”