Live: Evacuees await Behchokǫ̀ update as Wednesday dawns

Ash fell on Behchokǫ̀ in the early hours of Wednesday as evacuees in Yellowknife awaited the day’s first update on the condition of their community.

So far, there is no definitive Wednesday morning update on the status of Rae and Edzo. Highway 3 is closed from Fort Providence to Yellowknife.

Most wildfires die down significantly overnight, and fire ZF015 – which triggered an evacuation on Monday and covered tens of kilometres driven by east winds on Tuesday – was expected to do the same.

The forecast for Wednesday is more east wind pushing the fire toward the community, but that wind is not expected to be as strong as it was on Tuesday.

Here's the estimated smoke situation right now, courtesy of Environment Canada's smoke forecast.



You can see Great Slave Lake in the middle lower section of the map. The direction of the smoke clearly shows the east wind that's continuing today, pushing the smoke (and fire) in the direction of Behchokǫ̀.



According to this smoke model, that wind direction is expected to change late on Thursday or some time on Friday. Yesterday, we asked Yellowknife's mayor what the plan would be if Yellowknife was faced by an oncoming wildfire. Read or listen to the full interview to get a better sense of how the city would handle that. As an example, Bella Dance is offering free drop-in classes for evacuees this afternoon and tomorrow.



Highway 3 closed overnight all the way from Fort Providence to Yellowknife. There's no word on when the road might reopen. The fire jumped the highway east of Behchokǫ̀ on Tuesday evening.



The fire jumped the highway east of Behchokǫ̀ on Tuesday evening.



Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty flew to Edzo's airport overnight in a bid to help remaining residents get to aircraft. He described ash falling and said this was now a "life and death" situation. Good morning and welcome to our continuing coverage of the wildfire threatening Behchokǫ̀. We're awaiting the first clear news from the community and will bring you updates as we are able to confirm them.



If you have updates you would like to share and are in a place where it's safe to do so, you can email news@cabinradio.ca with photos, video and information you'd like to share. Please also email us with resources and assistance for evacuees in Yellowknife – we'll be compiling a guide to help people.