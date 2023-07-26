Three homes destroyed by wildfire in Behchokǫ̀, outlook is ‘extreme’

The NWT’s wildfire agency says fire ZF015 reached Behchokǫ̀ overnight and destroyed three homes in Rae.

According to a Wednesday morning update from the agency, there are spot fires in Rae and a fire at the dump has caused spotting in a forested area. The agency said Edzo has “not been compromised” but that could change.

While Highway 3 has reopened, the territorial government is warning residents it is not safe to return to the community.

A Natural Resources Canada map shows the burn area of ZF015, right, and a controlled burn that escaped, left, at one stage on Tuesday.

People in Behchokǫ̀, which is home to approximately 2,000 people, were told to evacuate on Monday night.

NWT Fire said patrols began at 5:30am on Wednesday to address spot fires and prevent flare-ups, adding that while the fibre-optic line has not been compromised by the fire breaching Highway 3, that remains a risk.

Extremely windy, hot and dry conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday, which NWT Fire said will continue to push the fire west.

“It will be another extremely challenging day. The safety of our people is number one,” the update read.