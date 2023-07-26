Home in Délı̨nę suffers ‘extensive damage’ from fire

RCMP say a home in Délı̨nę has suffered “extensive damage” and an officer received minor injuries from a fire early on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, police in the Sahtu community responded to the house fire at around 3:30am.

RCMP said all residents escaped the home safely and officers moved nearby residents clear of the fire as a precaution.

One officer suffered minor burns from falling debris and embers and was treated at the scene.

The Délı̨nę Fire Department put out the fire.

The fire department and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire, RCMP stated.