Live: Five homes now lost to fire, highway closes again

Five homes have now been lost to the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire, the NWT’s wildfire agency said on Thursday afternoon.

Two additional homes are now confirmed to have burned in Rae, after three were reported lost on Wednesday.

Wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said the two newest homes on that list did not burn on Thursday, but that’s when confirmation was received of their destruction.

Highway 3 closed again between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife shortly before 2pm on Thursday. One driver said vehicles at a roadblock approaching Behchokǫ̀ were ordered to turn around as a quickly moving wildfire approached the road.

The fire, labelled ZF015, had not crossed Frank Channel toward Edzo as of Thursday lunchtime. Efforts are now being made to protect Yellowknife in case the wind changes direction, and work continues to build a perimeter around Rae.

Twenty firefighters from Ontario are coming in to help.

Three Rae homes were lost overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday night, fire ZF015 had reached but not crossed Frank Channel, meaning Edzo is so far untouched, but all residents have been ordered to leave.

Only essential personnel remain behind, NWT minister Julie Green said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, more favourable winds should mean “an opportunity to get good work done as this will take the pressure off the highway and populated areas,” the NWT’s wildfire agency wrote late on Wednesday.

On this page, we’ll provide live text updates throughout the day. Scroll down for the latest – the newest information appears first.

Cabin Radio staff contributing to this coverage include Emily Blake, Megan Miskiman, Sarah Pruys, Chloe Williams and Ollie Williams.

If you have information, photos or video you’d like to share, get in touch with us: email the newsroom or send a message on Facebook.

Event status Live Live Here's a dramatic image from the highway outside Behchokǫ̀ just now. James O'Connor, who sent this photo, said vehicles at a roadblock approaching Behchokǫ̀ were ordered to turn around as a quickly moving wildfire approached the road. Highway 3 has now closed again between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife. Afternoon reminder that my colleague Chloe put together a really good piece with advice on preparing an emergency kit. (The first half discusses Yellowknife's plan. Scroll down for a checklist you can use to get yourself ready.) Advertisement.

Advertisement.

And look, to be clear, ZF015 may well never end up anywhere near Yellowknife. If all the evacuation talk is spooking you, I cannot emphasize enough that such a thing may not come close to happening.



The point is more that a big lesson from this summer is probably: we now live in an environment where we have to always prepare well for the worst. That's why you're seeing a lot of discussion about preparation.



And to reiterate, even I have an emergency kit and an evacuation plan at this point. If someone with my inability to plan can do it (largely thanks to spousal pressure, which is an existential threat in its own right), so can you. Here's some more detail on the steps being taken to protect Yellowknife in case the wind changes and fire ZF015 is eventually driven back toward the east. (That isn't happening yet, but crews are doing some precautionary work.) Here are the key points from the latest NWT Fire update:



Two more homes in Rae lost (total is now five)

Fire has not crossed Frank Channel, Edzo "not at immediate risk"

"Steps being taken now to build up protections to prevent fire becoming a threat to Yellowknife"

Crews working hard east of Rae to build a perimeter

Wind now from southwest and not as strong, "helpful for firefighters"

Twenty extra Ontario firefighters coming in It isn't clear exactly when the two homes burned. The wildfire information officer says they would not have burned today, but confirmation came this morning. NWT Fire released its first update of the day, saying the number of homes confirmed to have burned in Rae has increased to five.



More follows shortly. There's plenty of fresh information today for evacuees, particularly regarding operations at the multiplex. We're summarizing everything on this page. In a video just now, Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty told people not to come back to Behchokǫ̀ yet, adding that fire crews are "heavily engaged" working to extinguish hot spots.



There's still no power, Lafferty said.



"Frank Channel and Edzo are still intact. We're still OK in that area but it's very heavy, heavy smoke out here," he continued.



"We're still battling this situation, here." NWT Fire just said it had a few technical issues but an update is on the way.



It's gone 11am, it's clearly lunchtime or at the very least second breakfast time, so go grab that and come back for the news. Load More