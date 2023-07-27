Live: Behchokǫ̀ fire: Hope for change in wind direction

The strong east wind that’s driven the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire for the past few days should ease up on Thursday and gradually push the fire north instead.

That’s the forecast – see Cabin Radio Weather for more – and that’s the hope for fire crews who’ve had to battle extreme fire conditions on the edge of Rae and Edzo this week.

Three Rae homes were lost overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday night, fire ZF015 had reached but not crossed Frank Channel, meaning Edzo is so far untouched, but all residents have been ordered to leave.

Only essential personnel remain behind, NWT minister Julie Green said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, more favourable winds should mean “an opportunity to get good work done as this will take the pressure off the highway and populated areas,” the NWT’s wildfire agency wrote late on Wednesday.

So far, there is no update on how the fire developed overnight, if at all. Most, but not all wildfires die down at night when there’s no sun and often less wind to power them.

Scroll down for the latest – the newest information appears first.

Event status Live Live United Way NWT says it is donating $50,000 in gift cards (or funds for the Tłı̨chǫ Government to purchase gift cards) to help evacuees get essential items. The Tłı̨chǫ Government will then distribute gift cards to evacuees.



The charity says it's also giving money to help care for evacuees' pets.



"Most of the United Way NWT’s emergency response funds are raised from public donations, from which the United Way NWT does not take or charge any administrative fee," a representative said, explaining where the money comes from.



At the moment, the whole of Highway 3 is open. We'll post updates here if that changes. So far, there's no definitive update on what happened to the fire overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. We'll bring you that once we have it, likely in a few hours.



In the meantime, fires near the South Slave's Taltson dam are requiring protective action at the hydro facility. Here's the latest on that. Good morning. I hope you had a restful night.



Here's hoping for a quieter day today. As the morning gets going, we'll bring you the early updates from government agencies and people on the ground as they come in.



We'll also look at the forecast for today and assess some of the fires menacing other communities and infrastructure, since ZF015 isn't the only fire of concern right now.



Wherever you are, stick with us today and we'll try to provide one page with all the information you need about the Behchokǫ̀ fire, supports for evacuees, ways Yellowknife residents can help, and other wildfire updates affecting the NWT during this intense week of fire activity.