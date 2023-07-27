Puppies ‘pulled from burning shed’ in Behchokǫ̀

A firefighter rescued puppies from a burning shed during efforts to help people and their pets flee Behchokǫ̀, a veterinary charity says.

According to Veterinarians Without Borders, a fire crew member brought in from Sundre, Alberta grabbed the pups – estimated to be around six weeks old – and brought them to safety in Yellowknife.

The three puppies are now being cared for at the NWT SPCA shelter.

“We’re so grateful that these puppies were rescued and are currently in good health and being monitored at the NWT SPCA,” said Yellowknife veterinarian Dr Michelle Tuma.

“The brave firefighters and community volunteers who have been working around the clock to evacuate these animals – that would, otherwise, have virtually no other opportunities to escape the wildfires – are true heroes.”

Behchokǫ̀ has been under an evacuation order since Monday. So far, three homes have burned as a large wildfire moves west.