The NWT Power Corporation says all power has been restored in Dettah after an outage lasting nearly three hours.

According to the power corporation, the whole community lost power just before 8am. By 9am, a crew from Yellowknife was heading to Dettah to investigate.

In a 10:30am update, NTPC said “some parts of the community” had power but others did not.

The power corp said supply to all homes was restored just before 11am.