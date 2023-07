The NWT Power Corporation says crews are on their way to address a power outage in Dettah that began at 8am on Friday.

According to the power corporation, the whole community lost power.

A crew from Yellowknife is heading to Dettah to investigate, NTPC said in a short update just before 9am, an hour into the outage.

“Thanks for your patience while we work to safely restore power,” the power corp wrote.