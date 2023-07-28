‘No end in sight’ as park fires force Dark Sky Festival to move

This year’s Dark Sky Festival will be held at a different venue inside Wood Buffalo National Park as wildfires continue to burn in the region of its usual location, Pine Lake.

The festival, held annually, focuses on astronomy and usually takes place in both Fort Smith and the national park, which is the world’s largest Dark Sky Preserve.

On Thursday evening, organizers told ticket-holders the Pine Lake elements of this year’s festival, set to be held from August 17-20, will move to the Salt River day use area.

“We are confident that this change in venue will not significantly impact our ability to provide the activities and experiences you are anticipating,” organizers wrote. Camping will still be available for guests who need it.

Meanwhile, Wood Buffalo National Park incident commander Jonathan Large said there was no sign of an extraordinarily busy fire season in the park slowing down.

“I know the residents are putting up with a lot. I wish I could tell you there is an end in sight, but the forecasts are not favourable for the type of rain we would usually see at the end of July or early August,” Large told Cabin Radio this week.

A map shows fire burn areas and hot spots around Wood Buffalo National Park as of July 28, 2023.

A rocket is prepared during the Dark Sky Festival at Pine Lake in 2019. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

As of Thursday, there were 111 personnel and seven helicopters fighting fires in the park. Around 30 different fires have been identified. No communities are currently at risk, but several areas of the park are closed.

Four fires, Large said, currently require active management.

Pine Lake, where some Dark Sky Festival events ordinarily take place, has been at the heart of a battle against wildfires for weeks. Dozer lines are being built in an attempt to slow any further spread of nearby fires.

“Just given the way this season is unfolding – with a number of fires around Fort Smith, fires on the Alberta side, on the territory’s side and on the park side – everybody’s working quite closely together, and we’re meeting regularly with the town to provide them with updates,” Large said.

“This is a long and challenging summer for both residents and firefighters. This is quite a long and abnormal season.”