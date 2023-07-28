Behchokǫ̀ fire: ‘Elevated’ Friday activity expected along highway

Highway 3 is open as of noon on Friday but “elevated” wildfire activity is expected along the road near Behchokǫ̀ as firefighters work to protect Rae, Frank Channel and Edzo.

Comparatively light south and southwest winds are expected to push the fire north. As of Friday lunchtime, the toll from the week so far remains four burned homes in Rae, with the fire yet to cross Frank Channel toward Edzo.

Work is continuing to secure a perimeter around Rae by creating a 100-foot area in which all fire, heat and fuels are extinguished or removed. A line of sprinklers is also being maintained in Rae and Frank Channel.

On the other end of the fire, air tankers are continuing work to drop fire retardant that would slow the fire if winds change and it is blown toward Yellowknife.

NWT Fire said fire ZF015’s behaviour was expected to be elevated along the highway as “lots of forest fuels remain” in the area.

The highway could close with little or no notice.

A GNWT map of the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire’s burn area as of July 28, 2023.

A false-colour Sentinel-2 satellite image shows wildfire hot-spots around Rae, left, at 1:30pm on July 27, 2023.

A false-colour Sentinel-2 satellite image shows wildfire hot-spots outside Edzo, left, at 1:30pm on July 27, 2023.