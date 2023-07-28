Man assaulted in Yellowknife parking lot has now passed away, RCMP say

A 35-year-old man assaulted in a Yellowknife parking lot almost a week ago has now passed away in Edmonton, police said on Friday.

The man, from Nunavut, has not been publicly identified. At the start of the week, police said he had been found with serious injuries after a reported assault in the parking lot of the Capital Suites building on July 22.

In a Friday update, RCMP said the man – who was taken by medevac to Edmonton – had “subsequently died in hospital.”

The investigation into what took place in the parking lot is now being handled by a police major crimes unit.

A 19-year-old man, also from Nunavut, was initially charged with aggravated assault, common assault and uttering threats.

“The charges against the 19-year-old man will be re-evaluated, based on the available evidence and the results of the ongoing investigation, and may be upgraded,” police stated.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or leave a tip online.