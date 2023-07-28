Amid evacuation, Behchokǫ̀ RCMP seek wanted man

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP say they are searching for a 30-year-old from the community wanted regarding a range of charges.

The man – Tyson Michel – is “believed to be in Yellowknife,” police said, given Behchokǫ̀ is currently under an evacuation order related to an oncoming wildfire.

Hundreds of Behchokǫ̀ residents have fled to Yellowknife as a result, though some have sought refuge in other Tłı̨chǫ communities or in the Dehcho and South Slave.

“Michel is wanted for criminal harassment, uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with release conditions,” RCMP stated.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Michel is to contact the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or leave a tip online.