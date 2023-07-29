Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Tour Yellowknife’s growers with the NWT Culinary Festival

Ollie Williams·

What can you grow and harvest around Yellowknife?

Madeline Lake Market Garden, Laughing Lichen and Le Refuge were among growers and harvesters opening their doors during the first NWT Culinary Festival. Take a tour with us.

