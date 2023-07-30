Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

We sent a dinosaur to Ptarmicon

Ptarmicon may be the world’s northernmost gaming and pop culture convention.

It was high time a dinosaur invaded it.

(Those little tiny T-Rex arms are bad at opening the community arena doors, but surprisingly good at Mortal Kombat.)

