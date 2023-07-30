Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Prepping for a ‘saladbration’

Sarah Pruys·

It’s not a real party until you’ve made Yellowknife’s largest-ever salad.

Volunteers prepped a giant salad as part of the first NWT Culinary Festival and also to celebrate a decade of the Yellowknife Farmers’ Market.

Advertisement.

More Video

We sent a dinosaur to Ptarmicon
Tour Yellowknife’s growers with the NWT Culinary Festival
A fish fry for Behchokǫ̀ wildfire evacuees
The battle against a wildfire north of Yellowknife

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.