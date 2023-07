Yellowknife veterinarian Dr Michelle Tuma gave us this tour of an emergency dog shelter set up on the outskirts of the city to house dogs evacuated from Behchokǫ̀.

“This is such an amazing coordinated effort between the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corp, Kavanaugh Bros, Veterinarians Without Borders, the NWT SPCA, 62 Degrees North and so many amazing volunteers,” she told us.