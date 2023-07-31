New series filming in Iqaluit seeking Inuit actors

A Canadian casting company is seeking performers with Inuit and Indigenous backgrounds for a new series commissioned by CBC, APTN and Netflix.

The currently untitled Arctic comedy series, created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, will focus on a young Inuk mother trying to build a new future for herself in a small town where everyone knows each other’s business.

“This series is full of stories that come straight from our hearts and our funny bones,” Arnaquq-Baril stated in a press release. “We’ve drawn from our experiences as Inuit women living, laughing, crying and living together while Native.”

Jessie Griffiths Casting wants people interested in appearing the series, aged eight to 80, to submit an audition tape and application by August 11. Previous acting experience is not required.

The roles being casted include an Elder, two women, a kid and two men. The casting company said this is a paid opportunity.

For those selected, filming is set to take place in Iqaluit between March and July 2024, although actors will not be required for the entire shoot. Travel and accommodation will be provided.

Construction of a large-scale TV and film production studio is being planned in Iqaluit to support the series.

Aglok MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril co-own production company Red Marrow Media.

Aglok MacDonald is an Inuk producer, writer and director known for her work on Qanurli, an Inuktitut comedy show that ran on APTN. She also worked as a producer on The Grizzlies, Slash/Back and Twice Colonized.

Arnaquq-Baril is an Inuik filmmaker known for documentaries Angry Inuk and Tunniit: Retracing the Lines of Inuit Tattoos. She also produced Twice Colonized, Slash/Back and the Grizzlies, among other projects.